WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The right travel lane heading eastbound on I-90 in Blandford is closed due to a tractor trailer fire.

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Gary Herman told 22News no one was injured in the fire, but that it will take a couple of hours for crews to remove the truck from the roadway. The fire happened near the 28.4 mile marker and service plaza.

Westfield and Blandford Fire Departments were called in to put out the fire.