CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Revitalize CDC has their fundraisers coming up to help our local community, and President Colleen Loveless and Associate Director Ethel Griffin visited the show to talk about a few of them.

#GreenNFit Neighborhood Rebuild, Holyoke

Wednesday, October 18, 2017

From 8:00am – 1:00pm

Springdale Park Neighborhood in Holyoke

Joined Forces Veterans Breakfast

Thursday, November 2, 2017

7:30am – 9:00am

Mass Mutual Center, Springfield

For more information, or to donate, click here