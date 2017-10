SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating a bomb threat at the Walmart on Boston Road in Springfield Wednesday night.

Police received a call about a bomb threat at the Walmart on 1105 Boston Road around 7:30 p.m.

Springfield Fire Department Spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News the building has been evacuated and police are looking into the situation.

22News will bring you updates as more information becomes available.