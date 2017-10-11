North Korea targets U.S. power grid

(NBC News) A cybersecurity firm is warning that North Korea has targeted U.S. power companies in an apparent effort to disrupt the nation’s electrical grid.

A report from the security firm FireEye, obtained exclusively by NBC News, states hackers linked to North Korea sent “spearphishing” emails to employees of power companies. Those emails contained malware that could infect a user’s computer if downloaded.

So far there is no evidence the hacking attempt was successful.

