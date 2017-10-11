Murder victim’s family holding vigils on anniversary of killing

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A community group held a vigil during the early morning hours, and will rally again later in the day, on the five-month anniversary of a deadly shooting in Springfield.

The Community Coalition for Justice is holding the rallies along with members of the family of Ivery “Weedy” Downie. Back on May 11, police found Downie on top of a flower pot at the Mobil gas station in the North End, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to nearby Baystate Medical Center, where he died.

No arrests have yet been made in the case.

In the vigils, participants are calling for additional safety measures to be taken at the 24-hour gas station, including new fencing, a round-the-clock security patrol, and security cameras.

The first of Wednesday’s rallies began at 2:00 A.M. and is scheduled to wrap-up at around 7:00 A.M. The second will begin at 4:00 P.M. and continue until about 6:00 P.M.