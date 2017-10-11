Massachusetts House approves ban on bump stocks

Gov. Charlie Baker supports a ban

FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2017 file photo, a little-known device called a "bump stock" is attached to a semi-automatic rifle at the Gun Vault store and shooting range in South Jordan, Utah. New federal rules would be the "the smartest, quickest" way to regulate the device the gunman in the Las Vegas massacre used to heighten his firepower, House Speaker Paul Ryan said Wednesday, Oct. 11 in remarks that suggested Congress was unlikely to act first. It remains unclear, however, what if any action the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will take on so-called bump stocks. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts House has approved a bill that would outlaw devices that allow semi-automatic weapons to mimic fully automatic guns.

The House voted Wednesday 151-3 in favor of legislation to ban bump stocks, such as those used by the Las Vegas shooter.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker supports a ban.

The devices fit over the stock and grip of a semi-automatic rifle and allow the weapon to fire continuously.

State Rep. David Linsky, a Natick Democrat, filed legislation that would outlaw any devices that — when attached to a rifle, shotgun or firearm — increase the rate of discharge of the weapon.

Those who violate the measure would face between three and 20 years in prison. The prohibition would take effect 180 days after becoming law.

 

