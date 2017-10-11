Local fans react to U.S. soccer team not qualifying for World Cup

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The U.S. men’s soccer team will miss their first world cup since 1986 after losing to Trinidad and Tobago Tuesday night.

The U.S. team suffered a shocking loss during the FIFA world cup Qualifier Tuesday night.

The team lost 2-1 to Trinidad and Tobago, missing their chance at the world cup in Russia in 2018.

After the disappointing loss, local soccer fans said they’ll have to cheer on other teams in the tournament.

“Some of the fans will look to the other countries, Brazil, Maybe England, other areas, maybe their nationalities,” said George Semanie Jr. of Hampden County. “But I think most fans will still watch.”

The team only needed to tie with Trinidad to advance.

The World Cup will begin in June of 2018.