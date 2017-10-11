Local artist honors Milton Bradley with mural in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A huge mural celebrating Milton Bradley games was unveiled in Springfield Wednesday.

The building sized abstract mural honoring games like Monopoly and Life, is the work of Easthampton artist Kim Carlino.

“I love Milton Bradley, I’ve grown up with twister, the game of life and in my own work, I do abstractions and I want to take the game board, break all the pieces apart and recombine them into these big, colorful playful statement,” Carlino told 22News.

Carlino created her Milton Bradley game mural on the side of the Gifford Locksmith building on Lyman Street, across from the Union Station complex in Springfield.