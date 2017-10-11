Ex-boyfriend charged in University of Pittsburgh student’s murder

(WPXI) The man suspected in the murder of his ex-girlfriend, a student at the University of Pittsburgh, has been arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, authorities confirmed Wednesday morning.

Matthew Darby is believed to have killed his ex-girlfriend with a hammer and knives before fleeing western Pennsylvania, according to a criminal complaint.

Police charged Darby, 21, Tuesday with homicide in the death of Alina Sheykhet, 20, a junior at Pitt, whose body was found Sunday morning in her bedroom.

Darby will be brought back to Pennsylvania once the extradition process is complete, though police did not provide a timeline.

