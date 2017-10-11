Dr. Phil – “‘Our pregnant, rageaholic, 18-year-old daughter is abusing our entire family'”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Stacey and Dan claim their 18-year-old daughter, Tylor, is a rageaholic who verbally, mentally and physically abuses their

entire family.

Stacey and Dan say they have called the police 30 times and have had Tylor arrested 10 times in the last two years. They say Tylor went to jail for seven months in January because she violated probation, and Stacey and Dan say their daughter’s behavior is now worse because she refuses to seek treatment for her diagnosed mental health disorders.

Stacey and Dan say they need to get their daughter’s behavior under control as she is now 7 weeks pregnant!

Tylor says her parents treat her like the black sheep of the family. She admits she has some anger issues, but says it’s actually her parents who are abusive.

Stacey and Dan deny Tylor’s accusations and say Tylor is a liar and has a history of false reporting them to police and CPS.

Tylor also accuses her parents of brainwashing her younger siblings to hate her.

Can this family come together for the sake of Tylor’s unborn child?

