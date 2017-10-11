Caught on Camera: Cop draws gun on biker

(KOB/NBC News) New Mexico’s Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office has launched an internal investigation after a deputy pointed his gun at a motorcyclist as both were speeding down a busy highway.

A motorcyclist rights group is praising the sheriff’s office for taking action after video of the incident went viral.

The video shows two motorcycles, one popping a wheelie, when a BCSO cruiser pulled alongside and the deputy draws his firearm.

The New Mexico Motorcycle Rights Organization expressed concerns Tuesday regarding the department’s procedures.

On Monday, Sheriff Manny Gonzales III announced the internal affairs probe into the incident. He also defended his deputies, saying they feared for their immediate safety.

“We feel that the policy needs to be reviewed and deputies provided with a better understanding of how and when a ‘Show of Force’ should not be applied and the impact actions such as those have on perception from the general public, as well as the organized riding community concerning our safety when being stopped by deputies,” the rights group wrote in a two-page statement.

