Bulldozer cuts oil pipeline

(KFOR) Emergency crews are working to clean up an oil spill near Cushing, Oklahoma after a bulldozer accidentally ruptured a pipeline Tuesday.

“Just bad timing, soft ground. We had a lot of rain lately, so…found that a dozer that was working in the area had accidentally cut a 16-inch crude oil pipe that was underground,” said Wendi Marcy with Lincoln County Emergency Management.

Marcy says the incident happened around 4 p.m. and the oil company, Centurion, had the pipeline’s flow turned off after about an hour. She couldn’t say how much oil has been spilled.

Marcy says crews have a small nearby creek protected from any run-off and that there’s no danger to people in the area.

