Bay Path professor hopes to get rid of fake news

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Distinguishing real news from fake news has become increasingly important in the digital age.

Western Massachusetts news media professionals taught a communications class, at Bay Path University Wednesday.

Assistant professor of communications, Janine Fondon, explained why she’s teaching her students how to tell the difference.

“In this digital age we get a range of news that’s kind of credible and truthful, the news that’s fake and mislead in any case,” Professor Fondon said.

Professor Fondon told 22News separating what’s real from what’s fake is critical.