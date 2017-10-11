Authors: Dr. Seuss mural “is obviously offensive in 2017”

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The authors at the center of the Dr. Seuss mural controversy still haven’t returned any phone calls or emails.

Authors Mike Curato, Mo Willems, and Lisa Yee wrote a letter to the museum, calling this image on the mural “deeply hurtful,” and cancelling their appearance at an event.

22News obtained a copy of that letter from their Twitter accounts.

It reads in part, “While this image may have been amusing to some when it was published 80-years ago, it is obviously offensive in 2017.”

The letter goes on to say two of them are Asian-American, and they’re concerned the image depicts a stereotype, that may cause Asian children to feel shame and humiliation.

The museum decided to change the mural, after receiving that letter.

All three authors have been criticized on social media over the controversy.