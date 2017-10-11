Apple Crisp: a simple & delicious dessert for fall

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Apple season is in full swing! Use up some of those apples by making a quick and simple apple crisp! Nancy Parent, owner of Tiers of Hoy in Ludlow, showed us how.
Mary Alyce’s Apple Crisp
6 (9″ pie plate) or 7 apples, sliced (larger pan)
1/2-3/4 c granulated sugar
1 tsp cinnamon
Splash of lemon juice
Cut up apples and mix w/ sugar, cinnamon, lemon juice and lay on the bottom of a 9″ pie plate (or larger pan if using more apples)
Mix together:
1 packed cup of light brown sugar
3/4 c all purpose flour
3/4 c quick oats
1 tsp cinnamon
1 stick of melted butter
Combine all in a bowl and drop by spoonfuls – covering all of the apples.
Bake 45 min at 350 degrees