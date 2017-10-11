Apple Crisp: a simple & delicious dessert for fall

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Apple season is in full swing! Use up some of those apples by making a quick and simple apple crisp! Nancy Parent, owner of Tiers of Hoy in Ludlow, showed us how.

Mary Alyce’s Apple Crisp

6 (9″ pie plate) or 7 apples, sliced (larger pan)

1/2-3/4 c granulated sugar

1 tsp cinnamon

Splash of lemon juice

Cut up apples and mix w/ sugar, cinnamon, lemon juice and lay on the bottom of a 9″ pie plate (or larger pan if using more apples)

Mix together:

1 packed cup of light brown sugar

3/4 c all purpose flour

3/4 c quick oats

1 tsp cinnamon

1 stick of melted butter

Combine all in a bowl and drop by spoonfuls – covering all of the apples.

Bake 45 min at 350 degrees