3 arrested, 300 bags of heroin seized in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An alleged heroin dealer and two people in possession of the drug were arrested on Main Street in Springfield Tuesday.

According to the Springfield Police Department’s official Facebook page, more than 300 bags of heroin stamped “crazy” were seized during the three arrests.

The alleged dealer, 58-year-old Angel Suarez, is being charged with two counts of distribution of a Class A substance and two counts of possession with the intent to distribute a Class A substance. Both 32-year-old Natasha Blankenship and 53-year-old Victor Rosa are charged with possession of a Class A substance.

Blankenship also had a warrant for her arrest out of Holyoke for the same charge.

Officers assigned to the Springfield Police Department’s Strategic Impact Narcotics Unit made the arrests.