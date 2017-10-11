2 arrests made after 2-year-old found wandering in Stratford

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A man and woman were arrested after a 2-year-old child was found wandering in Stratford last Friday.

Police say at around 6:30 a.m., a 2-year-old toddler was found wandering around a street by a jogger. The child was taken in by a neighbor and kept safe until police arrived.

According to neighbors who were interviewed by officers, this was not the first time the child had wandered off.

Thomas Yemm, 62, and Wendy Canfield, 51, were both arrested and charged with risk of injury to a minor. They both will appear in court on October 18th.

The child was placed into the care of the Department of Children and Families.