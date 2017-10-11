2 arrested following alleged Springfield drug deal

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man and a woman were arrested on drug charges in Springfield’s Mason Square neighborhood on Tuesday.

According to the Springfield Police Department’s official Facebook page, narcotics officers witnessed a drug deal between 27-year-old Victor Rosario and 38-year-old Susan Chapman on State Street.

When officers pulled over Chapman, she allegedly told police she had heroin hidden in her bra. She was arrested and charged with possession of a Class A substance, after police say they found 100 bags of “Sleep Giant” stamped heroin.

Officers allegedly found more than $2,000 in cash and ten bags of heroin in Rosario’s possession. He was arrested and charged with distribution of a Class A substance, possession with the intent to distribute, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.