1 adult, 3 juveniles arrested after ‘large disturbance’ in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – One adult and three juveniles were arrested in Chicopee Tuesday after a melee ensued on Meadow Street.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News the situation was first reported as a large fight, but when officers got there, it was just a group of people standing around.

That changed quickly, however, when Wilk says 24-year-old Hailey Rodriguez ran from across the street back to the area of the reported fight, yelling and screaming at another girl.

Wilk said the situation soon got out of control with multiple people yelling, charging at others and assaulting the officers there. An “all cars” call was put out in an effort to get more police officers to help mediate the crowd.

Rodriguez was ultimately arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and assault and battery on a pregnant woman. Wilk said the 18-year-old pregnant woman Rodriguez is accused of assaulting is also being summonsed to court for the charge of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

A 16-year-old girl from Holyoke, a 17-year-old old girl from Holyoke, and a 16-year-old boy from Chicopee were arrested as well. All three are being charged with disorderly conduct.

Wilk says a six-month-old baby of two of the arrested juveniles was at the site of the disturbance in a stroller. DCF is now investigating the incident.

No officers were injured in the disturbance.