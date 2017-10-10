Work continues on MGM Springfield casino and old armory building

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Progress continues on the new MGM Springfield casino both inside and out. This week, you’ll also see road work at the intersection of State and Main Street.

There’s a noticeable change to the armory building: one of the iconic towers has been dismantled for masonry work.

The tornado damaged building is being gutted to make it structurally sound. It will eventually be turned into a restaurant and club and a rooftop deck may surround the two towers.

There’s construction on the garage: work on an elevator, waterproofing and painting were scheduled for this week.

At the same time, MGM is designing the inside of the hotel.

MGM Springfield President Mike Mathis said they are keeping those details private until closer to opening day so they can stay competitive with casinos in nearby Connecticut.

MGM is set to open next September.