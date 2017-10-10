Woman with brain cancer honored by Baystate Health for raising $62,000 for research

A woman battling cancer is giving back to her community in a big way. 22News was there as Baystate Health surprised Jessy Sullivan as a thank you for her selflessness.

“I never thought I’d be in this position,” said Jessica “Jessy” Sullivan. In her early 30’s, she got the devastating news she had a malignant, aggressive brain tumor. She added, “I had 33 radiation treatments, coming here [to Baystate’s D’Amour Center for Cancer Care] every day. We have two little daughters at home so it became like a second home here.”

Despite all of that, Jessy never thought about her own treatment. Instead, she and her husband, John, general manager of Nathan Bill’s Bar & Restaurant in Springfield, focused on how they could help other cancer patients. John told 22News, “It was a really good distraction to keep our minds off of what if’s or what was going on.”

The Sullivans held Jessy’s Fight/Jessy’s Run fundraiser at Nathan Bill’s back in August. They raised over $62,000 and presented a check in that amount to the Baystate Regional Cancer Program on Tuesday. All money from this check will directly impact cancer patients here through Baystate Health. In fact, the D’Amour Center sees more than 7,000 individuals and more than 250 patients each day. DR. MERTENS: “New equipment software that needs to be purchased and donations like this will help. The other issue is research. Research is not paid for by insurance,” explained Dr. Wilson Mertens, Medical Director of Cancer Services at Baystate Health.

Baystate made sure Jessy’s selflessness didn’t go unnoticed. They surprised Jessy with a room named after her at the D’Amour Center for Cancer Care. It was a reminder of what Jessy’s done for so many others in her own time of need.