Westover trains local officers on aircraft clearing excercises

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Local police officers took part in Aircraft Clearing Exercises on the flight line Tuesday.

According to the Westover Air Reserve Base’s Facebook page, members of the Springfield and Ludlow Police Departments practiced exercises that will keep them prepared to handle hostile situations that could occur on an aircraft.

The airbase said this is an example of local law enforcement organizations working hand-in-hand with Westover in case of a mutual aid cooperation.

Aircraft Clearing Exercises at Westover ARB View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman Hanna Smith) (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman Hanna Smith) (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman Hanna Smith) (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman Hanna Smith) (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman Hanna Smith) (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman Hanna Smith) (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman Hanna Smith) (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman Hanna Smith) (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman Hanna Smith) (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman Hanna Smith) (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman Hanna Smith) (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman Hanna Smith)