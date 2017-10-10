Warmer weather continues here in western Massachusetts

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts is getting used to the recent warmer weather. 22News talked with people today to find out how they feel about this warm fall weather.

Some residents have found it hard to get into the “fall spirit” because of the warmer weather. 22News talked with Joan McGuire, from Holyoke, who told 22News, “I like the fall I like it when its warm during the day and its cool at night and morning.”

But that has not been the case so far. So far for october we have seen more above average temperatures than average.

Some leaves are also a little delayed because of the warmer weather.

Some people spent their Tuesday embracing the warmer weather because they know what season comes next. Michelle Gordan, from Holyoke, told 22News, “I know knowing New England weather it will be here any day I’m enjoying it while i can because i know ill have snow in a month.”

According to the Climate Prediction Center we could be seeing more above average temperatures in the month of October.