Warm days, cool nights needed for colorful foliage

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The ideal weather for leaves to change color are cool nights and warm afternoons.

But since western Massachusetts was recently in a dry spell and has also been dealing with warmer weather, a lot of the leaves on the trees have dropped prematurely without color.

According to foliage network, most of western Massachusetts is seeing moderate color and northern Berkshire County is seeing high amount of color.

22News talked with G&H Landscaping who said we really need the cooler weather at nights.

“A lot of the color is based on the temperature range,” Gary Courchesne explained. “Within the last month, since fall took place by the calendar, there hasn’t been any cool nights.”

Courchesne told 22News that the cool weather at nights help the fluids in the trees flow which is part of the process for the leaves to change colors.