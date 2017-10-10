Stop & Shop issues recall of certain type of granola

HARTFORD (WTNH) — If you frequently buy granola but have a nut allergy, you may want to check your pantry.

Stop & Shop has issued a recall for its Cascadian Farm Organic Cinnamon Raisin Granola.

The supermarket chain says the recall is due to a chance that the granola may have almonds in it and that the allergen is not listed on the ingredient label.

Stop & Shop says if you do not have the allergy, the granola is safe to eat.

The specific product being recalled is the 15.6 oz size of Cascadian Farm Organic Cinnamon Raisin Granola. It has a UPC number of 2190874329 with better if used by dates of 20MAR2018 and 21MAR2018.

Customers can bring their purchase receipt to Stop & Shop for a full refund. Those looking for more information may call General Mills at 1-800-624-4123 or Stop & Shop at 1-800-767-7772.