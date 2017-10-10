State police cruisers being shipped to Puerto Rico in support of hurricane relief

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Thirteen Massachusetts State Police cruisers are being sent to Puerto Rico as part of the ongoing Hurricane Maria relief efforts.

Police officers from around the state, including ten from western Massachusetts, are deploying to the island as well, to help Puerto Rican law enforcement with security duties.

According to Massachusetts State Police Media Relations, the 13 cruisers are being picked up at their general headquarters by a trucking company Tuesday. From there, the trucks will be loaded onto a shipping barge and sent to the island.

The first group of Massachusetts police officers left for Puerto Rico on Saturday. Among the western Massachusetts officers deploying, are officers from the Holyoke Police Department, Easthampton Police Department and the Hampden Police Department.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency coordinated the shipment of the cruisers and the deployment of the officers.

The U.S. territory continues to struggle after the powerful category five storm moved through weeks ago.