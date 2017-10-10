RECALL: Cascadian Farm Organic Cinnamon Raisin Granola

QUINCY, Mass. (WWLP) – Stop & Shop Supermarkets have pulled a granola product from their shelves due to a General Mills, Inc., recall.

According to the Stop & Shop New England Divison, Cascadian Farm Organic Cinnamon Raisin Granola may contain almonds, although the allergen is not listed on the ingredient label.

Product recalled: Cascadian Farm Organic Cinnamon Raisin Granola, 15.6 oz., UPC 2190874329 with “Better if Used by” dates of 20MAR2018 and 21MAR2018

For those who do not have an almond allergy, the granola is safe to consume.

Customers can bring their purchased granola and a receipt to Stop & Shop for a full refund.

For additional information on the recall, you may call General Mills at 1-800-624-4123.