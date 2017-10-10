Police presence near Hillcrest Arms Apartments “nothing new” to residents

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents said a police presence at the Hillcrest Arms apartments is nothing new, but they said last night’s attack was particularly horrifying.

“There was blood squirted all over the walls, and there was a pool of blood outside of the door. It was like why would it happen to him? He was just over my house five minutes before. It was horrifying, because I hear, I thought he was losing his hand,” said Karl Persson of West Springfield.

West Springfield Police said the victim is expected to survive after he was found at 17 Highland Avenue around 11 p.m. Monday night, with his hands nearly cut off, and a severe cut to the back of his head. Police said it was a targeted attack, and there is no threat to the public, but residents said after recent incidents at the complex, they can’t help but be fearful.

Residents told 22News a police presence at this apartment complex is nothing new. There was a deadly shooting in the area last April.

One resident said they’ve been afraid to open their door in the apartment building. Others said incidents like this stabbing have them considering moving.

Sasha Bisson of West Springfield told 22News, “Definitely like living somewhere that’s safer, ever since you know that shooting a few months back, because you know that was a scary situation. There is a little fear, you know, because we don’t know what caused, who did this to him.”

The Hillcrest Arms Apartments did not return calls for comment.

The West Springfield Police Department said there is no threat to the public. The department has not announced any arrests in the stabbing at this time.