Police: 3-year-old dies from acute methadone intoxication; mother arrested

STAFFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman is facing multiple charges including manslaughter after police say she was involved in the death of her 3-year-old son.

According to police, Jessica York, 24, called the Tolland County Mutual Aid Network just before 11 a.m. on April 22 regarding her unresponsive child in Stafford. Police responded to the home on 21 Old Birch Road and located the child and mother.

Officials made a presumption of death and an investigation began. An autopsy revealed the child died from acute methadone intoxication, according to police.

Original Story: State Police investigate untimely death of child in Stafford

Following a series of interviews, police ruled the child’s death a homicide and an arrest warrant was issued for York.

York was arrested on Oct. 10 and is facing charges of Manslaughter in the 2nd Degree, Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree, and other related charges.

She is being held on a $500,000 cash/surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 11.