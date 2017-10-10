Phone schemers using Connecticut Police Dept phone number to send robocalls

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are trying to protect you in more ways than one. A disturbing phone scheme is using one of their phone numbers to try and rip people off. Torrington Police are busy trying to get the word out so no one falls victim and loses their hard-earned money.

“It is frustrating for me because the people receiving the calls thought the police department was calling them when, in fact, we were not,” said Lt. Bart Barown.

Lt. Barown says the schemers are actually using his desk phone number.

“They probably got it off of social media,” he said.

Lt. Barown often posts his number on the police department’s Facebook page to alert the public about schemes and crimes in town. But as far as this scheme goes, the bad guys are using his number as part of robocalls that go out to residents asking them about reducing their personal debt. Lt. Barown says the police were tipped off by some residents who got those calls and alertly thought something wasn’t right.

“They immediately knew it wasn’t correct once the person started talking and they ended the call, which was good on their part,” the Lieutenant said.

He says it’s a widespread practice these days called “spoofing”, in which real phone numbers are used in schemes like this one.

The Torrington Police Department is aggressively trying to catch whoever’s behind this and they are aggressively using social media to get the word out to residents so no one falls victim and hands over any money.

The Lieutenant says the good news in all of this is that so far, no one in Torrington has lost any cash. He urges anyone who receives a phone call like this to call the real police right away.