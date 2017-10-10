Pavilion to be built in Gunnery Sergeant Thomas J. Sullivan Park

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield is thanking one family for their donation in honor of the late Gunnery Sergeant Thomas Sullivan.

Mayor Domenic Sarno, Executive Director of Parks and Recreation Patrick Sullivan and the family of GySgt. Sullivan recognized the Skinner Family of Ellington, Connecticut on Tuesday.

The Skinner Family of the Barn Yard and Great Country Garages donated over $17,000 toward the construction of a new pavilion for the park named in GySgt. Sullivan’s honor.

Sullivan’s brother Joseph told 22News why the location of the pavilion is so meaningful.

“It’s somewhere we can go and remember Tommy’s childhood where we grew up,” he explained. “It’s right there in the neighborhood, a beautiful building for us if we wanna have lunch there or have any of these other ceremonies. It’s just going to be an amazing spot.”

Improvements will also be made to the park including newly planted trees, an accessible path for kayaking, a new pavilion and new benches and picnic tables.