No baked goods! Greenfield schools’ new food allergy policy

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield School Committee is revisiting a policy established last Spring to protect students who may have food allergies.

The policy prohibits students from bringing baked goods into the classroom. The only exception would be curriculum-related food, according to the school committee’s May meeting minutes.

The school committee is revisiting their policy now due to recent confusion expressed by parents on what their child can and cannot bring in.

Watch 22News Starting at 5:00 p.m. for more information about the policy, and why it was established.