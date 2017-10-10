Multiple overnight road and exit closures on I-91 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Overnight road and exit closures will continue on I-91 in Springfield Tuesday night.

From Tuesday night through Friday, MassDOT will shut down parts of I-91 northbound and southbound and I-291 westbound from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for barrier work and paving.

Exits 3, 8 and temporary Exits 7-6 will all be impacted.

Additional travel time is recommended through the area as crews work.

Signs will be in place for the following detour routes:

For the I-91 North Closure

To continue on I-91 North: Take Exit 3 toward Route 5 N/Route 57/East Columbus Avenue. Keep right at the fork toward East Columbus Avenue. Keep right to merge onto East Columbus Avenue. Continue straight on East Columbus Avenue for about 1 ¾ mile. Merge left to take the ramp to I-91 North/Route 20 West/Exit 9B. Keep left to enter I-91 North.

For I-291 East: Take Exit 3 toward Route 5 N/Route 57/East Columbus Avenue. Keep right at the fork toward East Columbus Avenue. Keep right to merge onto East Columbus Avenue. Continue straight on East Columbus Avenue for about 1 ¾ miles. Turn right onto Liberty Street. Proceed to the third traffic light and turn left onto Chestnut Street, then turn right onto the ramp to enter I-291 East.

For the Exit 1A Closures

To reach I-91 South from I-291 West/Route 20 West: Take Exit 2B on I-291 West and follow signs for Dwight Street. Turn left on Dwight Street, then turn right on State Street. Turn left on West Columbus Avenue/Hall of Fame Avenue, and bear left after crossing Union Street, to merge onto I-91 South.

For the I-91 South Closures

To continue to I-91 South: Take Temporary Exit 7-6 and merge onto West Columbus Avenue. Continue south onto East Columbus Avenue through the rail underpass. Bear right onto West Columbus Avenue behind the I-91 North Garage. Continue onto Hall of Fame Avenue. After passing Union Street, use the left lane to merge onto the on-ramp to I-91 South.

For downtown destinations: Take Temporary Exit 7-6 and merge onto West Columbus Avenue. Follow the normal detour signage to destinations in the downtown area.

For the Exit 8 Closure

To reach I-291 East/Route 20 East: Take Exit 10 for Main Street/Route 116. Take a right onto Main Street/Route 116. Turn left onto Liberty Street, then turn left onto Chestnut Street. Take the ramp on the right to access I-291 East/Route 20 East.