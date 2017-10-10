Massachusetts looks to help social workers address drug addiction and treatment

BOSTON (WWLP) – The state has been working with the medical community, dental community and other drug prescribers to address substance abuse. They are now expanding their efforts to social workers who help individuals and families directly in their communities.

Governor Charlie Baker announced a first-in-the-nation set of education principles for social workers to address addiction and opioid treatment training at Massachusetts social work schools.

The administration worked with nine deans for schools of social work across the state—including Westfield State and Springfield College—to develop the principles such as prevention techniques and risk assessment.

“Social workers spend a tremendous amount of their time on what I think we would all call the front lines,” Baker said. “And I think that will make them far more helpful in helping both people and families deal with this issue on a go-forward basis.”

Springfield College implemented the principles this summer. Other schools are still in the process of putting them in place.