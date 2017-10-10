Massachusetts committed to Obama-era Clean Power Plan

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker says his administration is committed to an Obama-era effort to limit carbon emissions from coal-fired power plants.

His comments come a day after Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt said he would be issuing a new set of rules overriding the Clean Power Plan, the centerpiece of President Barack Obama’s drive to curb global climate change.

A spokesman for the Republican governor said Tuesday the state is dedicated to meeting the targets established under the Clean Power Plan and other agreements “critical to ensuring the commonwealth remains a national leader in securing a clean energy future and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey has pledged to sue the Trump administration over the change, which she says violates the law and imperils the planet.