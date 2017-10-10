Massachusetts awards $8.5 million to rural towns for improvement projects

BOSTON (WWLP) – The state is awarding more than $8.5 million in grants for infrastructure and roadway improvement projects in several communities, including some in western Massachusetts.

Governor Charlie Baker announced the MassWorks Program Infrastructure awards for 10 rural towns on Tuesday, including Chester, Southampton and Warren. Each will receive awards ranging from $400,000 to $1 million.

Warren will receive $1 million for roadway, drainage and sidewalk improvements along Quaboag Street to keep the area safe for drivers and pedestrians.

“It will help improve some pedestrian transportation territories and it will really help to energize some neighborhoods in some of the community sections of the town,” State Rep. Todd Smola told 22News. “So we’re very excited about this award.”

This is the first set of MassWorks Infrastructure Grant Program awards for 2017.

The Baker-Polito Administration has awarded more than $270 million to communities across Massachusetts since 2015.