Holyoke mayor comments on high school assembly incident

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse is speaking out after a high school student’s poem drew criticism at a recent assembly.

A student at Holyoke High School read the poem at an assembly during Latino Heritage Month. She spoke about her personal experience as a Latina, but not everyone saw it that way.

The student also talked about “the white vision,” in her poem, suggesting whites have oppressed minorities in the U.S.

Some students were offended by that, and ended up leaving the assembly. Another student then allegedly created a list of students they felt disrespected by, which was shared on social media.

Morse told 22News the police department got involved to make sure no one on that list or involved in the incident is threatened in any way.

“I think the author of the poem should not be subjected to threats by anyone in the community,” the mayor said. “We have to remember this is a young person and a student. At the same time, those parents and those people on that list should not have to worry that they’ll be threatened either.”

Morse said he hopes the school will start a conversation about racial relations.

Going forward, the school said they’ll now look over students presentations, before they can perform at assemblies.

Mayor Alex Morse released the following statement Monday night on his Facebook page:

The issue began to receive attention following a report Sunday on the blog Turtle Boy Sports.