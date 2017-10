LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A historic home in Longmeadow has been bought by new owners.

According to Coldwell Banker, The Brewer-Young house located near the town green sold for around $470,000.

Realtor Nick Gelfand said the property received multiple offers, and was only on the market for a few days before being sold.

The mansion was built in 1884 and was foreclosed upon several years ago.

The property was taken over by bank JP Morgan Chase, who made renovations to the home before it was sold.