Goodwill outlet store transformation provides more work experience

SPRINGFIELD, Mass.(WWLP)- What once used to be called the ‘pound store’ located on Cottage street in Springfield..

is now the new and improved Goodwill Training Outlet Store.

Goodwill’s Workforce Development team transformed the space into a training center to provide more hands on experience for trainees.

Workforce Development Director, ClairAnn Muddiman told 22News this idea had been a long thought out one.

“We’ve had the outlet, but we’ve expanded our services in job placements and training over the last year and a half

and so we just wanted to move into the next phase.”

Ten new training jobs have been created within the store through this transformation. Jobs include learning how to operate a cash register to customer service and back of house processing.

Trainees are first prepared for these roles through the Goodwill Career Academy.

The academy offers occupational skills training and employment services to anyone in need of these tools.

Some of the many tools the academy provides include computer skills 101, ESOL classes to reduce language barriers, assisting with writing resumes and cover letters and helping individuals build communication skills.

Through the Department of Transitional Assistance, Adonis Perez was given the opportunity to build skills at the career academy

and become a program teacher there.

“A lot of times people feel like here’s not a door or there’s not a way,and sometimes people lack the support,” said Perez.

“So just get yourself in an environment that you can just free yourself, being more productive and this is what it’s about.”