Food and essentials provided to 800 local families in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Price Rite supermarkets have partnered with “Feed the Children” and Kraft to help the Springfield Community.

22News was there as volunteers from different Price Rite stores came out to help give out items for families in need.

Food and essentials were provided to 800 Springfield area families in need. Each family received a 25 pound box of food, a 15 pound box of basic essentials like shampoo, a 5 pound box of assorted Avon products, and children’s books.

22News talked with one Price Rite employee who said it’s all about helping the community.

Carlos Feliciano, the system specialist at Price Rite Supermarket, told 22News, “It’s always so important to participate in the community that you live, we do this all over in 8 states across New England time to recognize the need is locally not only a far.”

Price Rite has been participating in this event for about 15 years now.