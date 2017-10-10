Fire Prevention Week: Plan two ways out

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Do you know the best ways to get out of your house in the event of a fire? This year’s Fire Prevention Week is focusing on making sure you do know how.

There have been at least three deadly fires in western Massachusetts so far this year.

You may have less than three minutes after your fire alarm goes off to get to safety. That’s why State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey says this year’s theme for Fire Prevention Week is “Every Second Counts, Plan Two Ways Out.”

It means you will want to plan two ways out of every room in your house, which usually involves a door and a window.

After you’re clear from the room, you will need to establish a route that will safely take you to a meeting place outside and away from your house. Good meeting places could be a tree or mailbox near your home, and even a neighbor’s porch would work.

Part of making sure the plan works is practicing it as well. Ostroskey says children practice fire drills at school at least four times every year, and that families should also have home fire drills.

The Department of Fire Services suggests having a fire drill in the daytime and at night.

Ostroskey says that when you do establish your exit plan, it’s also a good time to check your smoke alarms. They last about 10 years and are important to replace when they expire.

Businesses shouldn’t be left out either.

Ostroskey says employees should review emergency plans and evacuation routes if there’s ever a fire in the workplace.