Dr. Phil – “Foster care, ankle bracelet, house arrest: ‘I blame my parents for my messed up life'”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Before Dakota turned 16 years old, she had already been in trouble with the law, placed on house arrest, and started the school year with an ankle bracelet.

Despite facing two recent arrests and a possible stint in juvenile hall, Dakota claims to be a rebel who has no respect for authority and claims to have no remorse for her rebellious behavior. Will she be respectful toward Dr. Phil?

Her mother, Cydney, claims she cannot control Dakota and has given up disciplining her teenage daughter. She says she has been forced to use physical

violence in self-defense just to protect herself. How will Dr. Phil react to Cydney’s parenting decisions?

Plus, Dakota’s father, John, blames Cydney for their daughter’s behavior and comes face to face with Cydney for the first time in months. It’s a reunion you won’t want to miss.

Watch Dr. Phil today at 3 on 22News.

Dakota is a self-described “rebel” who says she does what she wants – when she wants. #DrPhil https://t.co/BQA0ncfLj4 — The Dr. Phil Show (@TheDrPhilShow) October 10, 2017

16-year-old Dakota has already been in trouble with the law, placed on house arrest, and started the school year with an ankle bracelet. pic.twitter.com/Zec1jvZ3CI — The Dr. Phil Show (@TheDrPhilShow) October 10, 2017