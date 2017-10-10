Crews to begin paving Little River Road in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Paving on Little River Road in Westfield is scheduled to begin Tuesday night.

The Route 187 paving project is expected to be completed by Friday, but could last until Saturday, depending on any weather delays.

Paving will take place from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. Crews will be working from the lights at Shaker Road to Tow Path Lane until the project is complete.

Westfield Police told 22News this construction project will have less of an impact on daytime commuting hours.

Little River Road vehicular traffic will be restricted to one lane, alternating directions.

Ridgecrest Drive will also be closed during this time so that crews can pave the entrance of the street and the lane adjacent to it.

Detour signs will be posted along the route.

The entire project has caused months of delays, but it’s in its final stage.