“Breaking Bad” fans fenced out

(KOB) Millions of people around the world over know one Albuquerque, New Mexico home as the one owned by teacher-turned-meth kingpin Walter White in the AMC show “Breaking Bad,” but it’s not. It belongs to real humans.

After years of taking vandalisms, trespassing and general rudeness in stride, the real-life homeowners have said enough, it’s off limits. For Joanne Quintana, it’s been a pretty ridiculous four years.

“We feel like we can’t leave because when we, do something happens and that’s ridiculous,” she said.

Quintana’s mom owns the house. Watch what goes down in her neighborhood every single day and you’d think Walter White really lives here.

On a weekly basis, Quintana said she loses count of how many people come to the house.

They can get nasty. Some even steal rocks from the landscaping as souvenirs.

“They feel the need to tell us to close our garage, get out of the picture, you know — tell us what to do on our own property,” Quintana said.

After a particularly messy weekend, the free show is over. Quintana is installing a 6-foot high wrought iron fence. It wasn’t exactly an easy decision; it’s one that feels like a punishment.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2y9nZmU