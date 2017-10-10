Boston seeks to address youth homelessness

BOSTON (AP) – Boston is looking to tackle youth homelessness.Mayor Marty Walsh said on Tuesday he’s seeking a consultant to help the administration gather data on unaccompanied youths and young adults living on city streets.

The public request for proposals also seeks ways to address gaps in the city’s emergency assistance system. Walsh says youth services are a “patchwork” of city, state and private programs that need better coordination.

The Democrat has made addressing homelessness a priority since the 2014 closure of the Long Island bridge cut off access to critical services for persons struggling with homelessness and substance abuse problems.He says the city has already made progress in ending chronic homelessness among single adults. Nearly 850 veterans and 391 chronically homeless individuals have been placed into permanent housing since 2014.