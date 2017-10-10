Agawam residents voting in preliminary election

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Voters in Agawam are going to the polls Tuesday, to narrow-down the number of candidates running for mayor and for city council.

There are three candidates in the mayoral race this year, City Council President James Cichetti, businessman Vak Chonmany, and former schools superintendent William Sapelli. The two top vote-getters Tuesday will move on to the general election in November.

There are 24 candidates running for the 11 seats on the city council. Following Tuesday’s preliminary, all but two of those candidates will move on to November.

The polls will be open from 8:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M.

Stay with 22News and WWLP.com tonight for the results of Tuesday’s preliminary.