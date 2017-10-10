40 cats abandoned

(KWWL) Employees at the Dubuque Regional Humane Society in Dubuque, Iowa were met with an unexpected surprise when they showed up for work on Sunday morning.

“The kittens were in boxes right here in front of our sign,” said Melissa Palfrey, director of marketing. “They were left overnight, and we discovered them Sunday morning.”

Seven boxes filled with more than 40 kittens and cats were left on the lawn, and some of the crafty felines had managed to escape and were found roaming the property.

Palfrey admits they were shocked to find so many animals, but are happy that these new furry friends will get the care they deserve.

