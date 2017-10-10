19-year-old man indicted in connection with teenager’s death

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — A 19-year-old man has been indicted on charges of manslaughter and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in connection with a teenager’s 2016 death.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said Tuesday Joseph Zagarella, of Tewksbury, Massachusetts, was indicted in connection with 15-year-old Ethan Costello’s death.

Ryan says 51-year-old Thomas Ogden has also been charged with furnishing alcohol to minors.

Ryan says Costello allegedly stumbled into Zagarella at a party at Ogden’s house in Lowell. Zagarella is accused of assaulting Costello, causing his head to hit the concrete floor.

Zagarella’s attorney couldn’t immediately be reached. Keren Goldenberg has told The Lowell Sun there are conflicting stories about what happened.

Ogden told police his child had friends over, but he didn’t know alcohol was being consumed, according to the newspaper.