Working group looking into the feasibility of Berkshires-New York rail service

BOSTON (WWLP) – The state is considering setting up a passenger rail line from the Berkshires to New York City. But it’s still in the early stages as a group studies if it’s possible.

Driving from Pittsfield to New York City can take more than three hours; for a bus ride, upwards of five hours.

The train would run seasonally from Pittsfield to NYC from Memorial Day weekend in May up until Columbus Day weekend in October.

A state working group is currently studying economic benefits and potential logistical challenges of getting the rail up and running.

Pittsfield State Senator Adam Hinds is leading the push for the passenger rail. He told 22News the group is looking at using existing track to help save money and make the rail more feasible.

“We know that this is going to have a huge economic impact for western Mass. and the Berkshires,” Hinds said. “It’s absolutely critical that we keep our foot on the gas.”

The working group has until March 1 to put together a report of their findings.