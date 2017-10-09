Woman hospitalized after head-on accident in Hadley

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman is in the hospital Monday night after an accident on the Calvin Coolidge Bridge near Sportsman’s Marina in Hadley.

Detective Jesse Green of the Hadley Police Department told 22News officers and firefighters received calls about a head-on collision involving two vehicles around 7:30 p.m., at the end of the bridge.

Traffic was at a standstill around 7:30 p.m., while crew members worked to clear the area.

Detective Green told 22News the woman was taken to a local hospital with injuries, but there is no word on how serious her injuries are.

The accident remains under investigation.

